Persistent fog tonight and tomorrow

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory until 12 PM Wednesday
Foggy conditions leading to poor visibility will continue tonight and tomorrow morning, making your evening and morning commute a tough one.
Temperatures will continue to warm up into the 60s for our lows tonight and into the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers will resume tomorrow and increasing into Thursday before dry air rushes back to the Coastal Bend by the next cold front.
By Friday and the weekend we'll have sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s as we head to the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Warmer and foggy
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & warm with showers
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday night:
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
