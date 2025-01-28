Persistent fog tonight and tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory until 12 PM Wednesday

Foggy conditions leading to poor visibility will continue tonight and tomorrow morning, making your evening and morning commute a tough one.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into the 60s for our lows tonight and into the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers will resume tomorrow and increasing into Thursday before dry air rushes back to the Coastal Bend by the next cold front.

By Friday and the weekend we'll have sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s as we head to the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warmer and foggy

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy & warm with showers

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night:

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening and drive safely!