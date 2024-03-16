Periods of rain and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall at times this weekend and again next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stormy conditions may impact weekend spring break and St. Patricks Day activities, so be weather-aware over the next couple of days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight and early morning rain already have soaked the Coastal Bend, but we've only just begun

Heavy rain totalling over three inches may impact the region tonight and early Sunday

More rain and storms expected Tuesday through Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and stormy with heavy rain at times

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

East 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the morning

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East northeast 8 to 14 mph

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North northeast wind 16 to 30 mph

Stay weather-aware this weekend and over the coming week. Spring storms can be sudden and intense.