Periods of rain and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall at times this weekend and again next week

Severe weather
Dangerous thunderstorms could bring hail, strong winds and heavy rain this weekend to the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 15:02:12-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stormy conditions may impact weekend spring break and St. Patricks Day activities, so be weather-aware over the next couple of days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Overnight and early morning rain already have soaked the Coastal Bend, but we've only just begun
  • Heavy rain totalling over three inches may impact the region tonight and early Sunday
  • More rain and storms expected Tuesday through Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and stormy with heavy rain at times
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the morning
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East northeast 8 to 14 mph

Monday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast wind 16 to 30 mph

Stay weather-aware this weekend and over the coming week. Spring storms can be sudden and intense.

