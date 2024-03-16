Periods of rain and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall at times this weekend and again next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stormy conditions may impact weekend spring break and St. Patricks Day activities, so be weather-aware over the next couple of days.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Overnight and early morning rain already have soaked the Coastal Bend, but we've only just begun
- Heavy rain totalling over three inches may impact the region tonight and early Sunday
- More rain and storms expected Tuesday through Thursday of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and stormy with heavy rain at times
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East 8 to 14 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the morning
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East northeast 8 to 14 mph
Monday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast wind 16 to 30 mph
Stay weather-aware this weekend and over the coming week. Spring storms can be sudden and intense.