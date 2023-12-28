Pattern of mild afternoons and cool nights ahead

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Happy Thursday or Friday Jr!

Dry air continues to be reinforced in the Coastal Bend thanks to high pressure so this makes way for mild afternoons and very cool nights. This is due to raditional cooling, which means that all the heat gathered at the surface during the day is released during the night because of light winds and the lack of cloud cover. We will see this pattern occurring throughout the week.

Overnight temperatures dropped so this morning we are sitting in the 40s, while some inland communities are waking up to their temperatures in the upper 30s. By this afternoon we'll climb up into the low to mid 60s with clear and sunny skies.

As we approach New Year's Eve on Sunday, onshore flow will briefly return, raising temperatures into the mid 70s during the afternoon. During the late evening hours when we'll be ringing in the new year, conditions will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Our cold front will move in early New Year's Day cooling afternoon highs back to the low to mid 60s.

Have a good day!

