Patchy morning fog gives way to a sunny, breezy day for the Coastal Bend; above normal temperatures prevail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Low pressure south of Mobile Bay is bringing dry, stable air to South Texas today, but onshore flow warms and humidifies the region Friday and Saturday ahead of a Saturday night cold front. Only isolated to stray showers will accompany the cold front Saturday night, but expect daytime temperatures around 10 degrees cooler for your Sunday. Dry high pressure lingers across the Coastal Bend Sunday and Monday, giving sunny days and cool nights. Expect a Monday morning temperature in the middle to upper 50s. Return flow is established by Tuesday, preceding an upper-level disturbance that should bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal through the work week, with highs in the lower to middle 80s and overnight readings in the 60s to lower 70s.

