Patchy morning fog gives way to a mostly cloudy, windy and warm Friday; summer-like heat Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Onshore flow and a weak mid-level disturbance will leave Friday mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid for the Coastal Bend, but southwesterly flow will push Saturday temperatures into the middle 90s. A cold front arrives late Saturday evening without rain, but does drop daytime temperatures about ten degrees for Sunday and Monday. Much drier air behind the front, coupled with strong north northeasterly winds, will mean elevated fire danger for your Sunday. Gulf moisture returns late Monday through midweek, however, as another disturbance approaches from the northwest. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will dot the region midweek, but the jury is still out as to how much rainfall can be expected. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures warm to well above normal again for the second half of the week. Highs next week will range from near 80 Monday to the middle to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, while daybreak temperatures will dip into the upper 50s Monday then recover to the upper 60s to lower 70s by midweek. After Thursday's high rip currents and coastal flooding, beach conditions return to near normal today through the weekend.

