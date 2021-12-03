Patchy dense morning fog, sunny and warm afternoons continue

Watch
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 17:19:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak disturbance brought isolated showers to the coastal waters today while morning fog gave way to sunny, warm conditions in the Coastal Bend.

Expect more nighttime fog and fair skies through the weekend, followed by a Monday cold front.

The front will bring isolated showers and slight cooling.

Briefly cooler air erodes as the front becomes a warm front and brings isolated showers again on Tuesday; otherwise, no significant rain is expected.

Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
It will be breezy through the weekend and into the early part of the workweek.

