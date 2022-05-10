Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and quite humid across Coastal Bend, but no rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Persistent upper level high pressure and Gulf moisture will keep heat and humidity over the Coastal Bend through next Tuesday.

A weak disturbance will bring thunderstorms this evening over the Edwards Plateau, but they will dissipate before reaching us. Expect highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The humid layer over us will gradually deplete through the work week, allowing overnight temperatures to dip into the lower 70s by the weekend.

Winds will die off a bit over the weekend as well, so afternoon temperatures will edge up into the middle 90s.

Heat indices will surge into the triple digits the next several afternoons. High rip current risks this afternoon will ease to moderate on Wednesday.

