Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid this Saturday; another round of overnight fog expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A stationary upper level ridge and abundant Gulf moisture leave warm and humid but generally rain-free conditions over the Coastal Bend this weekend. A few sprinkles may occur Sunday. A cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing cool and dry conditions the second half of the week. Late night and early morning fog will persist through Tuesday, but the very dry continental Polar air behind the Tuesday cold front will prevent fog later in the week. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday through Tuesday will get progressively lower Wednesday through Saturday as a Canadian high builds over the region. Overrunning Gulf moisture next Saturday will mean a cloudy, cold and damp day with light rain and highs only in the 50s. Low temperatures in the 60s ahead of the front will dip into the 50s and 40s in its wake. It will be breezy to windy Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations will be modest, at less than 1/10 of an inch.

