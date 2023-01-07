Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and breezy this afternoon; showers and thunderstorms tonight and early Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front arrives early Sunday, inducing showers and thunderstorms beginning late tonight and extending through midday Sunday. Much cooler air will follow the front and linger through Monday, when another disturbance brings more rain. The rest of the week should remain dry, although stray showers may accompany another cold front expected late Thursday. It will remain breezy through the weekend, and again midweek. Daytime temperatures will remain in the middle 60s to upper 70s, with daybreak readings in the 50s and 60s, dropping to the middle 40s by early Friday. Rainfall may be significant tonight, with totals in excess of an in across northern Coastal Bend counties. Another half inch or so is expected through the day Monday.

