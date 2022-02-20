Partly to mostly cloudy skies accompany a mild Coastal Bend afternoon this Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will be mild and humid tonight with isolated showers and coastal fog, then windy and very warm to start the work week. Expect a return to seasonable conditions Wednesday through the weekend, as two cold fronts invade the Coastal Bend. Visibility will drop dramatically along the immediate coastline overnight as sea fog sweeps into the area. Drier air pushes into the region late Tuesday, lifting temperatures into the 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The first of two cold fronts arrives late Wednesday, bringing slight cooling and scattered showers. Much colder air plunges into the region Thursday night, along with a cold rain and wind chill that will last into the weekend. Rainfall totals through the week will be modest however; generally less than a quarter inch.

