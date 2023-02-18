Partly to mostly cloudy and still cool in the Coastal Bend today, but windy much warmer conditions next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak high pressure is keeping below normal temperatures over South Texas today, but its eastward movement will begin return flow beginning midday Sunday. Expect breezy to windy and much warmer conditions next week, with little to no rainfall expected. Afternoon temperatures will raise into the middle to upper 70s Sunday, then into the 80s through the work week to come. Morning lows will rise into the 60s. Increasing Gulf moisture will bring patchy fog early Sunday, and more widespread, potentially dense, fog early Presidents' Day. It will also make for partly to mostly clouds skies. A weak surface trough early Wednesday temporarily brings dry air and elevates fire weather conditions. A weak cold front midday Thursday will have no discernable impact on the area as to temperatures or rainfall potential. Otherwise, the primary weather issue will be continued drought and oppressive heat indices. Also look for breezy to windy southeasterly flow, gusting at times in excess of 30 mph. For marine interests, Small Craft Advisories are likely to be issued beginning Monday and continuing through the upcoming work week, and the strong southerly flow is likely to raise the rip current risk.

