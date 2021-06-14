Partly cloudy with hot afternoons, mostly clear, foggy nights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure centered over the Four Corners ridges southeast across South Texas late today, capping chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Still, a weakness in the ridge has allowed isolated showers and thunderstorms to form over southeast Texas, and that precipitation will drift southwest toward the Coastal Bend by sunset.

This scenario may be repeated on Tuesday, but the impetus for rain chances the rest of the week will originate with a tropical disturbance now developing in the Bay of Campeche.

That system, according to the National Hurricane Center, now has a 70 percent chance of becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm by the end of the work week.

It is expected to drift northward the next several days, with its precipitation field grazing the Texas coastal plains.

Still, we can expect a hot and humid week, with afternoon heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees and overnight lows in the middle 70s.

And unless the tropical system turns further west from its anticipated track, rainfall totals will be modest.