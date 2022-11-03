Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid today through Friday; overnight thunderstorms Friday night; nice weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front will move into the Coastal Bend late Friday night, inducing thunderstorms that will clear the area by daybreak Saturday. After a beautiful weekend, showers return Monday and Tuesday. There is a slight risk for severe storms late Friday night into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, with greatest threats being strong wind and large hail. Cooler and much drier conditions through the weekend will give way to increasing humidity and isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. It will be quite windy on Friday ahead of the cold front, with gusts over 30 mph, and a small craft advisory will be in effect. By the middle of next week, expect tranquil weather with highs in the middle 80s.

