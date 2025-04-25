Watch Now
Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid this weekend and most of next week.

While copious moisture prevails over the Coastal Bend for the coming week, we will need to wait until late next week for meaningful rainfall.
Breezy and warm Saturday evening for Buc Days Rally Night Parade
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Your weekend outdoor activities will need to incorporate lots of hydration and caution regarding heat and rip currents.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Above normal temperatures and high levels of humidity will mean extra hydration when spending extended periods outdoors
  • Strong onshore winds will bring moderate rip current risks on Gulf-side beaches
  • Rainfall will be sparse until an upper-level disturbance moves into the area Thursday night and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Saturday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, warm, and very windy
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 31 mph

Be especially mindful of staying hydrated with all the outdoor activities planned this weekend.

