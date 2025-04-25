Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid this weekend and most of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Your weekend outdoor activities will need to incorporate lots of hydration and caution regarding heat and rip currents.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Above normal temperatures and high levels of humidity will mean extra hydration when spending extended periods outdoors

Strong onshore winds will bring moderate rip current risks on Gulf-side beaches

Rainfall will be sparse until an upper-level disturbance moves into the area Thursday night and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, windy, and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, warm, and very windy

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 31 mph

Be especially mindful of staying hydrated with all the outdoor activities planned this weekend.