Partly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid this weekend and most of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Your weekend outdoor activities will need to incorporate lots of hydration and caution regarding heat and rip currents.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Above normal temperatures and high levels of humidity will mean extra hydration when spending extended periods outdoors
- Strong onshore winds will bring moderate rip current risks on Gulf-side beaches
- Rainfall will be sparse until an upper-level disturbance moves into the area Thursday night and Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, warm, and very windy
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 31 mph
Be especially mindful of staying hydrated with all the outdoor activities planned this weekend.