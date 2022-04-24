Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid...but no rain (yet)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warmth and moisture continue to invade the Coastal Bend on strong onshore winds this afternoon, setting the stage for meaningful rainfall Monday night and Tuesday. A cold front and its associated upper level disturbance promise rainfall potential of one to three inches through midweek. The first significant rain in months will begin as light showers on Monday, with strong thunderstorms arriving Monday night and persisting intermittently through Tuesday. Expect lingering showers Wednesday, with fair but windy conditions Thursday through Saturday. Another rain chance appears next Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s, except upper 70s on Tuesday. Lows will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

