Partly cloudy, windy and...you guessed it...humid today; how about a thunderstorm chance for Sunday?

KRIS
Heat Indices near 105 degrees Monday
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 17:25:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong storms may impact the northern Coastal Bend Sunday, but today expect partly cloudy, windy and humid conditions with high heat indices.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 2Warm, wind and humid today and this evening, with folks outdoors needing to hydrate
  • A decent chance of thunderstorms anticipated Sunday, especially across Bee, Goliad, Refugio and Aransas Counties
  • Excessive heat may become dangerous by Tuesday - Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 32 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with isolated thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 33 mph

Prepare for extended periods outdoors by hydrating ahead of time, because once you feel thirsty your already dehydrated.

