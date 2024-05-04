Partly cloudy, windy and...you guessed it...humid today; how about a thunderstorm chance for Sunday?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong storms may impact the northern Coastal Bend Sunday, but today expect partly cloudy, windy and humid conditions with high heat indices.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

2Warm, wind and humid today and this evening, with folks outdoors needing to hydrate

A decent chance of thunderstorms anticipated Sunday, especially across Bee, Goliad, Refugio and Aransas Counties

Excessive heat may become dangerous by Tuesday - Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 17 to 32 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with isolated thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 17 to 33 mph

Prepare for extended periods outdoors by hydrating ahead of time, because once you feel thirsty your already dehydrated.