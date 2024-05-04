Partly cloudy, windy and...you guessed it...humid today; how about a thunderstorm chance for Sunday?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong storms may impact the northern Coastal Bend Sunday, but today expect partly cloudy, windy and humid conditions with high heat indices.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 2Warm, wind and humid today and this evening, with folks outdoors needing to hydrate
- A decent chance of thunderstorms anticipated Sunday, especially across Bee, Goliad, Refugio and Aransas Counties
- Excessive heat may become dangerous by Tuesday - Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 32 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with isolated thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 33 mph
Prepare for extended periods outdoors by hydrating ahead of time, because once you feel thirsty your already dehydrated.