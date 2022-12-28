Partly cloudy, windy and warm this afternoon; sea fog increasing late tonight; isolated showers Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A low deepening east of the Rockies is increasing southerly flow over the Coastal Bend, drawing warm and humid air across cool Gulf waters. Sea fog will spread inland tonight and Thursday night. A weak surface boundary will induce stray to isolated showers Thursday night and Friday. Another disturbance will bring isolated showers Sunday night and Monday. Neither rain scenario will bring significant precipitation. Daytime temperatures will remain above normal, in the 70s, with overnight readings in the 50s and 60s. Wind will gust in excess of 25 mph Thursday and again Sunday into Monday. The sea fog tonight and Thursday will drop visibility to less than a mile at times. The strong onshore flow will raise rip current risks to moderate on Thursday.

