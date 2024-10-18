Partly cloudy, windy and showery weekend ahead; coastal flooding and rips a challenge for beachgoers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Persistent easterly winds will bring above normal tide levels, prompting coastal flood advisories, small craft advisories and high rip current risk this weekend. Expected isolated showers, especially along the coast.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mariners and beachgoers should exercise caution for marine hazards this weekend
- Shower chances over the will will lessen early this coming week, but return late week
- A tropical disturbance in the northwest Caribbean is not expected to impact South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low near 70
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 22 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East 14 to 26 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 13 to 25 mph
High and miss showers will dot the area under partly cloudy skies, but no heavy rain is expected.