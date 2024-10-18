Partly cloudy, windy and showery weekend ahead; coastal flooding and rips a challenge for beachgoers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Persistent easterly winds will bring above normal tide levels, prompting coastal flood advisories, small craft advisories and high rip current risk this weekend. Expected isolated showers, especially along the coast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mariners and beachgoers should exercise caution for marine hazards this weekend

Shower chances over the will will lessen early this coming week, but return late week

A tropical disturbance in the northwest Caribbean is not expected to impact South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature:

Low near 70

Winds:

East southeast 11 to 22 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East 14 to 26 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 13 to 25 mph

High and miss showers will dot the area under partly cloudy skies, but no heavy rain is expected.