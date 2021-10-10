Partly Cloudy, Windy and Hot but Humid this Afternoon...Feels Like Summer

A volatile weather pattern is threatening severe storms over North and Northeast Texas this evening but only isolated overnight showers in South Texas. Meanwhile, extreme heat and humidity accompanies strong onshore winds that will persist through midweek. Rain chances increase by late week. Heat indices reached 110 degrees this afternoon as dew points hit 80 over inland Coastal Bend, making outdoor activities difficult. Wind gusted to 35 miles an hour at times. High levels of humidity will keep overnight temperatures in the middle to upper 70s through midweek, until an upper level disturbance pushes a cold front into the region. That front will accompany a region of showers and thunderstorms which will bring cooler air and modest amounts of rainfall. Expect to see the rain and cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday, with afternoon readings in the 80s and lows in the 60s by this coming weekend.