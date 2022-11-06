Partly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid much of upcoming week; stray to isolated showers Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Persistent southeast breezes will maintain high levels of humidity this week, with isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. A cold front Friday will bring isolated showers and cooler air for the weekend. The pattern of above normal temperatures will persist through Thursday, ahead of a Friday cold front that will send temperatures below normal. Look for very modest rainfall totals through the week, with only a few showers Monday and Tuesday and again Thursday into Friday. We will be monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of Puerto Rico, which has a high chance of tropical development.

