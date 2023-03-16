Windy, warm, and humid today; colder with rain chances Friday through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warm and breezy conditions today belie dramatic changes coming tonight; wet, windy, stormy and chilly Friday through Monday.

Significant rain is expected through the weekend, along with well below-normal temperatures and even morning wind chills in the 30s.

A strong cold front will arrive during the predawn hours Friday, associated with a line of showers and thunderstorms that may bring over an inch of rain.

The rain should end by midday, but a series of upper-level disturbances will increase rain chances again beginning Saturday afternoon and persisting through Monday.

Expect another inch of rain in most Coastal Bend locales. Wind also will be a factor through the weekend, with northerly flow gusting to 40 mph at times.

A Gale Warning has been issued for bays and coastal waters through Friday. After highs pushing 90 Thursday, the mercury will slowly sink through the 50s Friday and dip into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Northern parts of the Coastal Bend may not see 50 degrees again until Monday.

Once the rain chances diminish Monday night, you can look for clearing skies and gradual warming as upper-level high pressure builds across South Texas.

Highs return to the 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

