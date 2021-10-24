Partly Cloudy, Warm and Quite Humid for the Coastal Bend, but No Rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A clash of seasons describes the setting of this week's weather scene for the Coastal Bend, with summer-like heat and humidity for Sunday through Tuesday, tropical rainfall late Tuesday through early Wednesday, a cold front midweek, followed by cooler, breezy and dry air to close out the week. Heat index values surged into the 90s to lower 100s Sunday as upper level high pressure combined with Gulf moisture to keep things feeling like summer halfway through fall. Meanwhile, Eastern Pacific Hurricane Rick bore down on the southwestern Mexican coast, and its moisture ultimately will threaten South Texas. Expect rainfall from the remnants of Rick Tuesday night to be significant here through Wednesday morning, when a cold front sweeps through the region. That front will bring much cooler, drier air into the Coastal Bend for the remainder of the week. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s early in the week will dip to the lower 80s Thursday through the weekend, while lows in the lower to middle 70s will plunge into the 60s and 50s later in the week.

