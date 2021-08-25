Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist through the coming weekend, then eyes turn toward the NW Gulf of Mexico as tropical activity intensifies and threatens the Texas, Louisiana coastline. On this fourth anniversary of the Coastal Bend landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Harvey, upper level high pressure is retreating northeastward and tropical moisture increasing. Eyes will be on the Caribbean Sea through the weekend, with a tropical storm likely to form and move across the Yucatan into the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico. There remains considerably uncertainty about where this system will go, but for now plan on high rainfall chances early next week. Meantime, review your hurricane preparedness plans and supplies. We will keep you informed about the very latest in this tropical weather scenario, right here on KRIS.