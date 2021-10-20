Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid with Gentle Southeast Breezes to Continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are halfway through fall without experiencing much fall yet, and the next several days will remain quite mild. Isolated showers will appear this weekend, but tropical moisture may bring heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday from a developing Eastern Pacific storm. Expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. Rainfall totals will be modest over the weekend and will be confined to the immediate coastal areas, with afternoon temperatures ranging from the middle 80s along the coastal areas to around 90 inland. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s, and with light overnight wind patchy inland fog will be possible. The developing tropical disturbance is offshore to the southwest of Guatemala, and has an 80 percent chance of tropical cyclone development. It poses a threat to take a similar path that Hurricane Pamela did a couple weeks ago, and if so could bring significant rainfall to parts of Texas. We will keep you informed about this potential heavy rain source.

