Warm and humid with above normal temperatures, stray to isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Large dome of upper level high pressure lingers over the Gulf of Mexico, preventing cold fronts from passing through South Texas.

Expect above normal temperatures and isolated showers through Tuesday.

A slightly better chance of showers will accompany an upper level disturbance grazing the area Saturday night and early Sunday.

Finally, a cold front arrives late Tuesday night with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Look for rain chances to end mid-morning Wednesday, following by clearing, cooler and drier conditions.

Highs will linger in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Tuesday, dipping into the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows in the upper 60s will drop into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Plan on breezy onshore flow gusting over 25 mph through Friday.

