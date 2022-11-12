Partly cloudy skies and a gusty north wind accompany temperatures in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sparse rainfall Friday along strong cold front preceded dramatic temperature falls from the middle 80s to middle 40s. Expect a fair and cool weekend, followed by more rain Monday and again Thursday. The dramatic and sudden transformation from warm and humid to windy and cold will leave a lasting mark, with repeated disturbances driving reinforcements of cold air preceded by cloudy, rainy skies. Plan on increasing showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday, with another cold front late Monday afternoon. After a fair but cool midweek, look for another disturbance to bring a cold front and associated rain Thursday. It will remain windy Monday through Thursday, with northerly gusts exceeding 30 mph. Isolated showers can be expected Friday and Saturday. Look for highs only in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

