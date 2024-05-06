Partly cloudy, breezy and humid today...but extreme heat is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Severe thunderstorms brought 2 - 4 inches of rain to our watershed on Sunday, but excessive heat and humidity prevails through Thursday, ahead of a cold front that ultimately will set up meaningful rain for the weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- After heat indices will exceed 110 degrees in parts of the Coastal Bend Tuesday through Thursday
- A cold front will lessen the humidity Friday
- A disturbance will bring significant rainfall for the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and quite humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 21 mph
Tuesday:
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, partly cloudy, breezy and very warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny and breezy but hot
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph
Be prepared for the first real dose of excessive heat and humidity this spring by preparing to stay covered and hydrated.