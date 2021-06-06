Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Humid Conditions Replace Rain Chances; Heat the Issue Now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —With the exit of a persistent, rain-soaked upper level low, high pressure has moved in to dominate the coming week. The result will be breezy, humid nights, windy afternoons with little to no rain, higher afternoon temperatures, and trapped Gulf moisture resulting in dangerous heat indices. While afternoon temperatures will climb only a few degrees, into the upper 80s to lower 90s, the feel-like temperatures will soar into the 105 to 109 degree range. Toward the weekend, extended models suggest development of an area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. A few coastal showers may result from this feature on Saturday.