Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers today; breezy tonight. Better rain chance Monday night/Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deep low east of the Rockies is causing strong onshore winds over South Texas. Rip current risks are high and small craft advisories remain in effect through early Monday. A cold front Monday night will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms Monday night and early Tuesday may be strong. After drier and cooler weather midweek, moisture returns quickly by Thursday ahead of another cold front. That second front arrives Friday morning with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Expect the wet weather to exit the region by late Friday, leaving fair skies for the coming weekend. Afternoon temperatures this week will be between 80 and 86 degrees, with overnight readings from the upper 50s to around 70. Rainfall totals by early Tuesday will be around an inch, with about that much can be expected on Friday as well.

