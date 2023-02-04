Partly cloudy and mild with east southeast winds returning Gulf moisture; expect dense fog overnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak high pressure will bring light winds tonight, allowing dense fog early Sunday. Expect above normal temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, with rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be cooler later in the week and colder Friday into the weekend. An approaching upper-level trough will draw Gulf moisture into the region on strong south southeasterly winds Monday, setting the stage for scattered to numerous showers Tuesday into early Wednesday. A cold front associated with the upper-level trough will arrive early Wednesday and drop temperatures to just below normal Wednesday and Thursday. A stronger cold front early Friday will send the mercury to well below normal. In fact, near freezing conditions are anticipated Saturday morning. After midweek, however, no additional precipitation is expected for the week. Highs in the 70s Sunday through Tuesday will drop to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, then remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Lows in the 50s and 60s through midweek will dip into the 30s and 40s thereafter. Rainfall totals will be around a half to 3/4 inch for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind may gust to 30 mph both Monday and again on Friday.

