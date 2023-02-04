Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Partly cloudy and mild with east southeast winds returning Gulf moisture; expect dense fog overnight.

Weak high pressure will bring light winds tonight, allowing dense fog early Sunday. Expect above normal temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, with rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler late week.
Damp and Warmer
KRIS FILE
Light wind and increasing humidity will allow dense fog early Sunday.
Damp and Warmer
Posted at 2:43 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 15:43:28-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak high pressure will bring light winds tonight, allowing dense fog early Sunday. Expect above normal temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, with rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be cooler later in the week and colder Friday into the weekend. An approaching upper-level trough will draw Gulf moisture into the region on strong south southeasterly winds Monday, setting the stage for scattered to numerous showers Tuesday into early Wednesday. A cold front associated with the upper-level trough will arrive early Wednesday and drop temperatures to just below normal Wednesday and Thursday. A stronger cold front early Friday will send the mercury to well below normal. In fact, near freezing conditions are anticipated Saturday morning. After midweek, however, no additional precipitation is expected for the week. Highs in the 70s Sunday through Tuesday will drop to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, then remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Lows in the 50s and 60s through midweek will dip into the 30s and 40s thereafter. Rainfall totals will be around a half to 3/4 inch for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind may gust to 30 mph both Monday and again on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019