Partly cloudy and humid early today; chance showers/thunderstorms this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While upper level high pressure will bring generally fair skies and hot, humid conditions most of the coming week, weak upper level instability and a cold front north of the Coastal Bend will bring isolated showers and storms today. After patchy inland fog early Friday, skies will be fair. Highs will gradually increasing from the lower to middle 90s over the next few days as upper level high pressure heats the atmosphere, and Gulf moisture trapped beneath the high raises minimum temperatures to the upper 70s. Wind will remain light to breezy the next few days. Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance in the northwest Caribbean will bear watching, especially for people in south Florida.

