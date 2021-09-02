Watch
Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers, storms today

A heat advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m.
Tom Harris
Upper Level High Pressure Brings Hot, Hazy and Humid with only Isolated Showers to the Coastal Bend
Posted at 2:41 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 16:14:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most of the Coastal Bend was devoid of significant rainfall this afternoon, but isolated showers and thunderstorms erupted across northern counties.

A weak mid-level disturbance will bring scattered thunderstorms area-wide for Friday, but generally fair skies are expected for the long Labor Day weekend.

Another modest rain chance returns for the middle of next week with increasing Gulf moisture.

Temperatures will generally remain a couple of degrees above normal, with upper-level high pressure keeping things toasty.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

