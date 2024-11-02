Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers today; downright windy Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms today will move inland during the afternoon as breezy conditions today become quite windy Sunday and Monday. A cold front brings more rain chances Monday night and Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Conditions for beach-goers will be very good today, although beware moderate rip current risks

Scattered showers and storms should not preclude outdoor activities

Windy conditions early next week will increase marine risks

Best rain chances will be Monday night and Tuesday, followed by seasonably cooler air

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast wind 13 to 24 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast wind 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East southeast 18 to 31 mph

Have a great weekend, but please beware deteriorating boating and beach conditiions.