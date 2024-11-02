Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers today; downright windy Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms today will move inland during the afternoon as breezy conditions today become quite windy Sunday and Monday. A cold front brings more rain chances Monday night and Tuesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Conditions for beach-goers will be very good today, although beware moderate rip current risks
- Scattered showers and storms should not preclude outdoor activities
- Windy conditions early next week will increase marine risks
- Best rain chances will be Monday night and Tuesday, followed by seasonably cooler air
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 13 to 24 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast wind 12 to 23 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East southeast 18 to 31 mph
Have a great weekend, but please beware deteriorating boating and beach conditiions.