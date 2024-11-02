Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers today; downright windy Sunday and Monday

While scattered showers and storms traverse the Coastal Bend today, rain will yield to increasing winds Sunday and Monday ahead of a Monday night cold front promising rain, storms and cooler air.
weatherheadlines.PNG
KRIS6
Your outlook for the next week in a nutshell
weatherheadlines.PNG
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms today will move inland during the afternoon as breezy conditions today become quite windy Sunday and Monday. A cold front brings more rain chances Monday night and Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Conditions for beach-goers will be very good today, although beware moderate rip current risks
  • Scattered showers and storms should not preclude outdoor activities
  • Windy conditions early next week will increase marine risks
  • Best rain chances will be Monday night and Tuesday, followed by seasonably cooler air

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 13 to 24 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast wind 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East southeast 18 to 31 mph

Have a great weekend, but please beware deteriorating boating and beach conditiions.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.