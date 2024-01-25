Overnight fog, then stray showers on Friday. Terrific weekend ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Light easterly wind and lingering ground moisture will provide for widespread fog tonight and early Friday. Then, an upper trough and its associated cold front will sweep through the region late Friday, inducing stray showers ahead of a fair and mild weekend. The next chance of significant rain is a week away.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fog will be a major factor for your Friday morning drive

Windy and cooler on Saturday, but with fair skies

Next rain chance of significance on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with widespread fog

Temperature:

Middle 50s

Winds:

East northeast 5 to 7 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy with morning fog and stray afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 60s

Winds:

East wind 4 to 8 mph

Saturday:

Sunny, windy and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 60s

Winds:

North northwest 16 to 28 mph

Be mindful of visibility challenges tomorrow morning, but a nice weekend and early next week lies ahead.