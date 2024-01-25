Overnight fog, then stray showers on Friday. Terrific weekend ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Light easterly wind and lingering ground moisture will provide for widespread fog tonight and early Friday. Then, an upper trough and its associated cold front will sweep through the region late Friday, inducing stray showers ahead of a fair and mild weekend. The next chance of significant rain is a week away.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fog will be a major factor for your Friday morning drive
- Windy and cooler on Saturday, but with fair skies
- Next rain chance of significance on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with widespread fog
Temperature:
Middle 50s
Winds:
East northeast 5 to 7 mph
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy with morning fog and stray afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
East wind 4 to 8 mph
Saturday:
Sunny, windy and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
North northwest 16 to 28 mph
Be mindful of visibility challenges tomorrow morning, but a nice weekend and early next week lies ahead.