Oppressive heat continues: Near record temps and heightened heat risk

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM

Record-tying heat was recorded at CCIA this afternoon. We recorded 93°, tying our old record set back in 2024. The return of southeast winds will cause a gradual increase in moisture and humidity, resulting in more oppressive heat and feel-like temperatures in the forecast.

Heat risk will continue to increase through Thursday, so remember to keep practicing heat safety!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Humid, breezy, very hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 76°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

