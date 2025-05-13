Oppressive heat continues: Near record temps and heightened heat risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM
Record-tying heat was recorded at CCIA this afternoon. We recorded 93°, tying our old record set back in 2024. The return of southeast winds will cause a gradual increase in moisture and humidity, resulting in more oppressive heat and feel-like temperatures in the forecast.
Heat risk will continue to increase through Thursday, so remember to keep practicing heat safety!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday: Humid, breezy, very hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 76°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a good evening!