Oppressive heat continues: Near record temps and heightened heat risk

Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM
Julia Kwedi Tuesday 5/13/25 5pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM

Record-tying heat was recorded at CCIA this afternoon. We recorded 93°, tying our old record set back in 2024. The return of southeast winds will cause a gradual increase in moisture and humidity, resulting in more oppressive heat and feel-like temperatures in the forecast.
Heat risk will continue to increase through Thursday, so remember to keep practicing heat safety!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Humid, breezy, very hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 76°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a good evening!

