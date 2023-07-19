Oppressive heat continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day (Wednesday)!

Oppressive heat remains in the area, with this afternoons highs reaching the 100s. Today may feel hotter compared to yesterday as a result of high pressure sitting right overhead in the upper atmosphere.

Heat alerts will be in effect the afternoon until 8pm.

South winds may offer some relief throughout the day gusting as high as 25 MPH.

As high pressure retreats back West, we're still holding out hope for a stray shower or two possibly early next week.

Stay safe!