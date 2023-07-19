Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Oppressive heat continues

Stifling heat is expected this afternoon, but could a shower makes its way into the forecast?
Julia WX 7-19-23
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:40:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day (Wednesday)!

Oppressive heat remains in the area, with this afternoons highs reaching the 100s. Today may feel hotter compared to yesterday as a result of high pressure sitting right overhead in the upper atmosphere.

Heat alerts will be in effect the afternoon until 8pm.

South winds may offer some relief throughout the day gusting as high as 25 MPH.

As high pressure retreats back West, we're still holding out hope for a stray shower or two possibly early next week.

Stay safe!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019