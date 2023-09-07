Oppressive heat and humidity to persist into early next week; stray showers late Sunday. More rain late week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While our stubborn upper-air heat ridge keeps us hot and humid through the upcoming weekend, brief showers will appear late Sunday and a better rain chance is seen mid- to late-week. Due to the positioning and strength of the upper ridge, we can expect highs from the upper 90s to around 100 degrees this afternoon through Monday. Heat indices will peak each afternoon around 110 to 114 degrees, while overnight temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 70s.

As the ridge shifts to the southwest Tuesday and Wednesday, its influence diminishes and a series of disturbances move through the State to enhance rain chances. Rainfall totals are still to be determined, but for now appear to be less than a half-inch and confined to northern counties through late Thursday. There are indications of heavy rain possibilities on Friday, but that is a long way out. Regardless, the increased moisture and cloud cover, along with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, will keep afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Wind is going to be fairly light through the coming week.

In the tropics, Atlantic Hurricane Lee has intensified to become a Category 2 storm and will continue to intensify rapidly. By this weekend the storm will be northeast of the Leeward Islands and become a Category 5. It is expected to turn to the north and threaten Bermuda by early next week. Just west of Cabo Verde, disturbance 96L has been upgraded to Tropical Depression 14. This storm will become a hurricane by early next week but remain in opens waters and not threaten additional populations. In the Eastern Pacific, Category 4 Hurricane Jova will continue to move through opens waters and not threaten North America. It will begin a weakening trend over the weekend.

