Only a few showers this weekend, but major tropical rains loom for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This weekend will be a breeze, with a few seabreeze showers, but plan on rain gear and alternative routes during the coming work week due to torrential rainfall and its consequences.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with isolated showers
- A tropical disturbances in the Bay of Campeche has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone
- Regardless of development, between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected Tuesday through Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
Light southeast
Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 106 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 107 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph
With afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices above 105 degrees, stay hydrated and indoors whenever possible. Have rain gear at the ready during the work week; plan on avoiding normally flood-prone routes.