Numerous showers and storms in store today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rainfall continues to be in the forecast today with more scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms already building in the central and northern parts of the region today producing some hefty rainfall totals around 1-2 inches an hour.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Nueces, Kleberg, Jim Wells, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Kenedy, and San Patricio counties until 10 p.m.

An additional 2-4 inches of rainfall, with some locally higher amounts, will be possible today as copious amounts of moisture streaming in off the Gulf collides with an upper-level disturbance that is moving in from the northwest associated with a large upper-level low that is moving into northern parts of the state.

Given the extra rainfall that has fallen in the region this week, any additional rainfall across the area will result in flash flooding and residents are urged to use caution when on the roads by slowing down and allowing a few extra minutes to get to their destinations safely. Always remember, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!

The upper-level low will push northward Saturday and into Sunday, so while we’ll still have some scattered to isolated showers and storms in the region for the weekend, today will present the best opportunity for rainfall area-wide.

On Monday we’ll begin to dry out as the low pushes further north and eventually to our east which will slide a very weak cold front into the region. It will do little to cool us down, except in the mornings, but the more noticeable aspect we’ll get from the front will be much drier air and the return of abundant sunshine. Next week is looking great!

Today: Locally heavy showers and storms, Flash Flood Watches posted until 10PM, 2-4 inches of rain possible…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Left over moisture resulting in scattered showers and storms, otherwise cloudy and damp…Low: 73…Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, less coverage, still some locally heavy rainfall possible…High: 86…Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Less rainfall, but still mainly cloudy with isolated showers…High: 87…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Finally beginning to clear out with mainly sunny skies in the afternoon and morning showers…High: 90…Wind: NNE 6-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Weak cold front arrives early in the morning ushering in drier air, lots of sunshine and warm in the afternoon…High: 90…Wind: NNE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, cool morning and warm afternoon…High: 91…Wind: NE 6-12 MPH.

Have a great day, be safe out there and enjoy the weekend. Keep the umbrella hand though!