Not much change from hot, windy & humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern is going to be much like a broken record which will feature partly cloudy skies, above normal temperatures, high humidity and strong gusty winds.

If this is a weather combo that your in favor of, then you’re going to enjoy the forecast for this weekend and right through next week.

We can thank this stagnant forecast due to upper-level high pressure that will set up to our south and deliver the hot and humid conditions. Remember, in high pressure, air sinks, so that does not allow much in the way for rain chances to come our way.

There will be a few storm systems that move into the Central Plains and northern parts of Texas, but all of them will miss us and only increase our winds and temperatures.

On Monday, one of those systems will stall up in North Texas and bring rain chances to them and one or two of those showers may migrate down into our northern counties. However, this is not a widespread or meaningful rain chance for the Coastal Bend. Winds will just be too strong and any activity that does try to make it down in our region will have to contend with the strong southerly winds.

With that said, beach conditions look to be great. There is caution though. With extra winds comes higher danger for rip currents. Those will be moderate to high for much of the weekend. Be aware of the beach flag system and especially when red flags are flying. Inexperienced, or even experienced, swimmers are urged to stay in shallow or knee-deep water and/or stay near a lifeguard if planning to be in the water.

Also, be mindful of fire weather conditions. High humidity will help things the next several days, but we still have dry vegetation and strong winds and that could easily lead to a wildfire situation. The Texas A&M Forest Service has the region in moderate fire weather danger through the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, windy and hot with high humidity…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusts near 40 MPH.

Tonight: Staying windy and humid with a few clouds…Low: 73…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine; hot, humid and windy…High: 90…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Gusty winds, above normal temperatures and high humidity…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting near 40 MPH.

Monday: A few showers north of Coastal Bend, we stay partly to mainly cloudy with hot and humid conditions; still windy…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and high humidity and gusty winds continue…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Still a decent amount of sunshine and cloud coverage as winds continue to gust with above normal temperatures and high humidity…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Have a great weekend!