Not as humid but still blazing hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure will put our forecast on repeat for the next several days as we march through our summer-like pattern in early May.

We achieved another 90° degree yesterday adding to our streak of hot and above normal days for the month, and that pattern is going to continue with no problem for the upcoming week and into next week as well.

The relentless high-pressure heat dome does not look to back off any time soon and even some of our long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center is still showing much of the region with above normal temperatures with low chances of rain in the next 8-14 days.

To summarize, over the course of this week and next, stay cool and hydrated and be sure to check on family and friends to make sure they have measures in place to beat the heat.

We’re still dealing with some haze from the agricultural burnings taking place in Central America and Mexico. By Saturday, our air quality may degrade to poor so those with respiratory issues may have some breathing problems and may want to limit time outdoors.

In addition, those who are heading out to area beaches, there will still be a moderate rip current risk.

Today: Turning mainly sunny in the afternoon, not quite as humid, but still blazing hot and breezy…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH & gusting around 30…Heat Index: 95°-100°.

Tonight: A few clouds, mild and breezy; overall tranquil…Low: 69…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: Lot of sunshine, still hot and breezy with humidity still down some…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH & gusting around 30…Heat Index: 95°-100°.

Saturday: Gorgeous with lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures; winds still on the breezy side…High: 93…Wind: 15-20 MPH & gusting close to 30…Heat Index: 96°-102°.

Sunday: The sunny skies continue with even hotter temperatures with humidity starting to rise again…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH & gusting close to 30…Heat Index: 97°-105°.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies, very hot and humid with winds increasing…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting close to 35…Heat Index: 99°-107°.

Tuesday: A few more clouds, windy and humid with above normal temperatures continuing with no rain in sight…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting closer to 35-40…Heat Index: 98°-106°.

Have a great day and stay cool and hydrated!