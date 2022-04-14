Not as hot today, more wind in store though

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After maxing out as 93 degrees officially out at Corpus Christi International Airport yesterday afternoon, a weak front is moving into the region this morning and will help usher in some slightly cooler air into South Texas.

The only problem is that the front is dying out and will eventually be shoved back to our north as a warm front. Still, instead of highs in the 90s and low 100s, we’ll only see highs mainly in the low to middle 80s today.

We’ll continue to see plenty of wind out there and given that we still have a little bit of some dry air left over from yesterday, we have high to very high fire danger in the forecast today according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Our rainfall opportunities have been less than dismal over the last several weeks and with our morning front, we could see a few spots of some mist/drizzle and the same can be expected tomorrow morning as well as moisture moves back in from the Gulf. Outside of these light morning shots of some raindrops, there are no big systems headed our way that look to bring us some much-needed relief in the rainfall department.

One weather aspect that hasn’t let us down is the wind. Winds will be on the windy side today, come down a bit for tomorrow to breezy levels and then as we head into the Easter Weekend the southeasterly winds will ramp back up and we’ll see sustained winds around 15-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.

Speaking of Easter Weekend, look for partly cloudy skies, very warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s for many and that pesky gusty wind to accompany any outdoor activities.

Early next week, another very weak frontal boundary looks to wash out over South Texas and retreat back to the north. Depending on how far south the front makes it, we could see another small window of a few morning showers early Monday, but the southeasterly windy conditions still look to keep most of the real rainfall north of South Texas. We’ll be keeping an eye out for that in the next couple of days.

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and seasonal (not as hot) with high to very high fire danger…High: 82…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: More clouds move in, and some stray showers/sprinkles will develop, especially near the coastline…Low: 68…Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

Good Friday: Few/stray AM showers then turning partly cloudy, temperatures heating back up & not as windy…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, gusty winds return and getting hotter and more humid…High: 89…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy, very warm, muggy and windy…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Early morning light showers/drizzle again possible with weak front washing out in the area; otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and windy…High: 86…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures hovering near seasonal average…High: 84…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!