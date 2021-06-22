Not as hot, scattered showers and storms today

CORPUS CHRISTI — We’ll get a bit of a break from the dangerous heat today, courtesy of a weak cold front that will sag and stall in/around the Coastal Bend this morning. So, we go from lots of heat to chances of scattered showers and storms in the region.

Most of the showers and storms have been sticking close by to the actual frontal boundary, but as the front moves slowly southward, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms through about midday today. Some of the storms could produce some locally heavy rain, strong winds and some small hail. The 6WEATHER Team will be monitoring the storms closely.

The weak cold front, which I’ll add won’t do much to cool us off and will just keep temperatures near normal in the low 90s, will retreat back north by Wednesday. Chance of showers will taper off to isolated by Wednesday afternoon and then upper-level high pressure will take over for the rest of the week. That means the heat, sunshine and very humid conditions will prevail right through Saturday.

Chances of a few showers return Sunday and into Monday with another disturbance moving into the Central Plains.

Today: AM scattered showers and storms, some may be strong; tapering off in the afternoon to mainly cloudy and still hot and humid…High: 91…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH (except around t’storm activity)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy…Low: 78…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Few isolated showers, rain chances falling; humid & hot…High: 93…Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Upper-level high pressure takes over; sunny, hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Friday: High heat index, sunny and windy…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Still lots of sunshine and heat…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: More clouds, hot and breezy, some isolated showers…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and keep that umbrella handy for today!