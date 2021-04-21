Watch
NOAA providing detailed new rip current model

New, more accurate model aiming at saving lives
Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 14:26:45-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have launched a new rip current model more than 10 years in the making.

NOAA says each year 100 people die in the United States due to rip current drownings and that the new model can help in prevention.

The older forecast model provided generic rip current forecasts and was updated twice a day.

The improved model is more accurate giving forecasters, lifeguards and the community more information.

“It predicts that likelihood every hour six days into the future every kilometer around the beach,” Dr. Greg Dusek of NOAA said. “It’s really awesome coastal coverage and coverage in time.”

NOAA says it’s important to pay attention to the forecast before heading to the beach, so you know the risk.

