No relief from the summer heat this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The summer heat continues here in South Texas, and it is in no big hurry to leave either.

We’ll have another round of some sunshine later this afternoon with scorching hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for many along the coastline and into the low 100s for much of our inland communities.

We have been starting the mornings off with a few clouds and we could squeeze out a sprinkle or two each morning, but it’s nothing to get overly excited about. Widespread, meaningful, and good soaking rains are out of the forecast due to upper-level high pressure in control of our forecast.

A Heat Advisory has already been issued by the National Weather Service Office here in Corpus Christi for much of the Coastal Bend that begins at 1PM and goes until 7PM. That is for heat indices heading into the 110°-114° range. Residents are urged to stay as cool as possible and drink plenty of water. If you are working outdoors, take frequent breaks and seek the shade as frequently as possible. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are definite possibilities with this kind of heat going on.

We’ll see this trend of hot temperatures through the weekend and into early next week. There are some signs of relief as the upper-level high pressure dome backs off to the west slightly and that would allow a little bit more tropical moisture to come into South Texas along with a few more afternoon showers. Though, that also opens the Gulf to send us tropical activity if it is present. So, we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

Speaking of the tropics, Hurricane Bonnie over in the Pacific is back down to a Category 2 on this early Wednesday morning and will continue to degrade heading into the weekend. There’s a fair amount of Saharan Dust in the Atlantic that is suppressing tropical activity there and no new tropical development is forecast for the next 5-days. That is good and how we like it.

Today: AM clouds with a sprinkle or two, otherwise turning mainly sunny and very hot with a heat advisory in effect from 1-7PM…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index 107-114.

Tonight: A few clouds lingering overhead, mild and tranquil…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: The summer heat rolls on with another head advisory likely under mainly sunny skies and windy southeasterly winds bringing up heat indices…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Friday: Still a good amount of sunshine, windy and heat…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Saturday: Winds come down slightly, still breezy and very hot as temperatures climb even higher…High: 98…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 108-116.

Sunday: Sweltering hot, humid and sunny with heat advisories likely for most of the area…High: 99…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 108-116.

Monday: More sunshine, heat and wind…High: 98…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 108-116.

Please stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and staying cool. Check on family, friends and make sure outdoor pets have shade and cool water.