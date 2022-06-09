No relief from the scorching heat in sight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our broken record of a forecast with hot and dry rolls on.

High pressure aloft is keeping a lot of sinking air over South Texas which promotes lots of sunshine, no rain and very hot temperatures.

Not much change today, with the exception of lighter winds as a few disturbances move from the Central Plains over to the east.

Over the course of the next several days, we’ll see temperatures start to head even higher and we’ll likely see the return of Heat Advisories for parts of the Coastal Bend. Our southeasterly winds, which won’t be quite bad through the early part of the weekend, will continue to usher in lots of moisture from the Gulf and take our heat index values into dangerous levels around 110–120-degree range.

It is imperative to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for several hours. Check on family and friends too. Make sure they have means to beat the heat. Also, be mindful of outdoor pets; make sure that they have access to cool water and shade.

The forecast won’t change much through early next week. The high-pressure heat dome will dominate and send temperatures soaring above normal each day with lots of sunshine.

A plume of Saharan dust off the coast of Africa will arrive late this week and into the weekend and will reduce air quality. If you are an allergy sufferer, be sure to limit time outdoors. It’s this dust that is keeping the tropics quiet at this time.

The dome of high pressure moves east by the end of next week and could open the Gulf of Mexico for business to bring some more clouds and rain our direction. Keeping the forecast dry for now, but that may change and the 6WEATHER Team will be monitoring that moving forward.

Today: Another round of sunshine, very hot temperatures and humid conditions; winds will be lighter though…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: A few clouds roll in, humid and warm…Low: 76…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Winds on the breezy side, lots of sunshine, scorching heat and very muggy…High: 96…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 109-118.

Saturday: Even hotter with sunny skies, breezy conditions and dangerous heat indices…High: 98…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 110-120.

Sunday: Winds begin to increase and take temperatures down a few degrees, still very hot and sunny…High: 97…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 109-118.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies, windy, humid and hot…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tuesday: A few more clouds roll in, staying windy, humid and hot…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and please stay cool and hydrated. Be sure to check on family and friends!