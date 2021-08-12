No relief from the heat in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Climatological average high temperatures in the Coastal Bend are topping out at 96 degrees for this time of year. Even though it has been sweltering hot and humid, our afternoon high temperatures have been below that peak and have been hovering around 92-94 degrees each afternoon. So, yes, it is very hot; but it is usually hotter than what we have been experiencing.

Our rainfall opportunity has also dropped as well. Upper-level high pressure has a lot of dry air over the region and a lot of sinking air too. This promotes sunshine and the hot temperatures and does little in the way of allowing clouds and storms to build to promote rainfall.

That being said, upper-level high pressure is just far north of us and there are a few weaknesses around its periphery that we’ll hold on to at least daily stray showers that begin in the Gulf in the morning and try to work their way inland for the afternoon. These showers are mainly short-lived and are very spotty in nature that many of us will be dry and hot.

Fred in the Caribbean has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it interacts with land in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. As it begins to move passed and back over open waters, it is expected to regenerate into a tropical storm and head for the southeastern United States. It remains no threat to us here in South Texas.

Just a quick note, the Perseid Meteor showers peak tonight and tomorrow morning. Best to be away from city lights and search for them around midnight looking towards the northeast.

Today: Sweltering hot and humid with a few coastal stray showers/storms…High: 94…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Quiet, calm and muggy…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.

Friday: More sunshine and a few stray showers with hot temperatures…High: 94…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Few more clouds, still plenty of sun and hot temperatures and a couple of stray showers…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and hot…High: 97…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Monday: Sunshine rolls on with a few stray showers, hot temperatures rule the forecast…High: 97…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with only a stray shower, hot…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and keep cool!