Nice Sunday but rainfall chances increase late tonight and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had nearly seasonal temperatures in the Coastal Bend yesterday with highs in the middle to upper 60s across the region.

We can thank high pressure directly overhead for delivering such a sensational Saturday with lots of sunshine and light winds.

We’ll start off Sunday with very similar conditions; however, high pressure is now nudging over to the east and that is going to give us return flow off the Gulf and so even early this morning our humidity levels are rising.

With humidity rising, cloud coverage will also increase as the day progresses as well and eventually, we’ll end out the day with mainly cloudy skies.

In addition, we have a large upper-level disturbance out to our west that is pushing in our direction; this will not only increase our winds but begin to increase rain chances later tonight and heading into Monday.

By Monday morning and around midday, the upper-level disturbance will be situated over South Texas and result in scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for the storms will be just to the northeast of the Coastal Bend. So around Rockport, Refugio and our northern and coastal counties will be favored for some potentially heavy rain with some thunderstorms. The farther west and inland you go, the less activity that is forecast.

Some locations could pick up around half to one and half inches of rain under the heavier storms. Otherwise, if you happen to get just some shower activity, that will accumulate to around a quarter to half an inch.

We’ll clear out by Monday night and into Tuesday, but on Wednesday another strong cold front will approach the region and begin to increase winds and showers in the area. The cold front will move through Thursday morning with strong northerly winds and bring much colder air to South Texas.

The rainfall opportunity should clear out as the front moves in, but by Friday morning temperatures will fall below freezing for many locations and any lingering moisture may fall as sleet or freezing rain. Wind chill temperatures will also be in the teens to low 20s. We’ll continue to closely monitor the forecast as we get closer to that time frame.

Today: Starting mainly sunny, turning mainly cloudy by days end with breezy conditions…High: 72…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with showers and thunderstorm activity increasing from the northwest…Low: 59…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms with disturbance moving in, favoring northeastern and coastal counties with little to no activity west and farther inland…High: 73…Wind: SW/NW 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild and light winds…High: 73…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Milder with mainly cloudy skies, windy conditions and showers increasing late in the day…High: 77…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Strong cold front moves in early with showers, turning mainly cloudy, very windy and much colder…High: 50…Wind: N 15-30 MPH.

Friday: Very cold morning with wind chill temperatures in the teens, still mainly cloudy and cold afternoon…High: 43…Wind: N 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!