Nice-quiet weather for two more days

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Light winds and cool air will dominate the next two nights while our days will be slightly warmer than normal until a Pacific cold front arrives on Saturday. Only an isolated shower expected with the front.

Tonight expect fair skies a light breeze and chilly with a low of 52.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny light winds and almost seasonal with a very pleasant high of 73. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, a little more muggy and milder with a low of 56.

Thursday will be a bit more breezy during the afternoon with more clouds and not as nice with a high of 75.

Temperatures reach near 80 on Friday and Saturday before sinking into the 40's beginning Saturday night.

Stay Tuned.