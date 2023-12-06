Watch Now
Nice-quiet weather for two more days

Posted at 8:35 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 21:37:54-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Light winds and cool air will dominate the next two nights while our days will be slightly warmer than normal until a Pacific cold front arrives on Saturday. Only an isolated shower expected with the front.

Tonight expect fair skies a light breeze and chilly with a low of 52.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny light winds and almost seasonal with a very pleasant high of 73. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, a little more muggy and milder with a low of 56.

Thursday will be a bit more breezy during the afternoon with more clouds and not as nice with a high of 75.

Temperatures reach near 80 on Friday and Saturday before sinking into the 40's beginning Saturday night.

Stay Tuned.

