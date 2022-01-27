Next cold front arrives early Friday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have several things that we’ll be watching closely over the next 24-48 hours that will bring some weather pattern changes to South Texas.

The first will be surface-based high pressure that is slowly nudging to our east. This is giving us a northeasterly flow in the area and is slowing beginning to increase humidity in the region. This will help keep clouds overhead today along with a few light to moderate stray/isolated showers.

The other thing we’re keeping an eye on is a stalled front up in North Texas. The frontal boundary is going to have to wait for upper-level high pressure to force the front on down into our neck of the woods and that is forecast to happen later tonight and early tomorrow morning.

As that happens, we’ll see some rainfall along the frontal boundary move into the region, along with very windy conditions as temperatures drop into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Hoping for some better rainfall totals, but around a quarter to half an inch looks to be the best we’ll do for some spots. Northern counties may even see less to none.

Rainfall and cloud coverage will clear on out by Friday afternoon, and we’ll see some sunshine as highs approach the low 60s.

The National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi has issued a Gale Watch all day on Friday from 6AM to 6PM for rough bays and high seas. Boaters, mariners and those who go out fishing are urged to use extreme caution.

Saturday morning we’ll have some inland communities that will fall below freezing for a few hours as we drop to around 33 in Corpus Christi. In the afternoon, it will be delightful with lots of sunshine and a high of 63.

This will carry over into Sunday, but clouds will slowly build throughout the day as a southeasterly wind will help drive temperatures into the low 70s.

Rainfall chances will again increase on Monday with another disturbance moving by from west to east but will only be isolated to scattered in nature. The more likely showers and storms looks to be just north and northeast of the Coastal Bend and better towards Houston.

We’ll stay in the 70s through the middle of the week along with elevated winds as the next cold front will move through late Wednesday with a few showers once again along the boundary.

Today: Mainly cloudy with a few isolated showers, staying cool with less wind…High: 63…Wind: NE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front moves in very early with rain developing along the front – turning windy and cooler…Low: 48…Wind: NNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Cold front early with wind, clouds and rainfall, then the clouds and rain move out late morning leading to afternoon sunshine; Gale Watch in effect from 6AM to 6PM…High: 59…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Cold morning in the low 30s, inland areas freeze; delightful afternoon with plenty of sun, cool temperatures and light winds…High: 63…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Still mainly sunny, clouds slowly increase along with the winds…High: 69…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Disturbance moves by and increase isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area, better chances to our north and northeast; windy…High: 70…Wind: S 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and mild…High: 75…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!